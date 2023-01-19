Watch Fall Out Boy perform ‘Love From The Other Side’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Fall Out Boy made their latest single ‘Love From The Other Side’ come to life last night (18th January) with a live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band was without guitarist Joe Trohman, who recently announced he was taking a break from work to focus on his mental health. Despite this, the performance still managed to be just as theatrical as it was on record.

Pete Wentz added an extra touch of mystery to the performance, wearing a black wig as he was followed by a group of lookalikes in the same wigs. Obviously.

You can check it out below.

Yesterday, Fall Out Boy announced their new album, ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, set for release on 24th March.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” shares Patrick Stump.

“But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Pete Wentz adds: “Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey. We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome back Fall Out Boy to the Fueled By Ramen family. It’s been twenty years since the release of their debut album on Fueled By Ramen, and it’s a true pleasure to be working together again. Growing up in Chicago, I had the privilege of watching Fall Out Boy play DIY venues around the city, eventually growing into the global superstars we know them as today,” says Johnny Minardi, VP of A&R for Fueled By Ramen/Elektra. “They are a truly special band that has altered the landscape of rock music and who continually evolve with each new release. They have made an incredible album and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”