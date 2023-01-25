Watch Fall Out Boy’s‘s video for their new single ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’

Fall Out Boy have released a second single from their upcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

This one is called ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, and is accompanied by a music video that was directed by Whitey McConnaughy and features a prank that “did not go as planned”. Damn you, Rivers Cuomo.

The new album marks the return of the band to Fueled By Ramen, the label who released their debut album in 2003. It is also a reunion with producer Neal Avron, with whom the band worked on three of their ’00s albums.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is due for release on March 24th. You can check out ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ below.