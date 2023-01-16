Watch Goldfinger and Tony Hawk team up to play Pro Skater anthem ‘Superman’ live

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and punk-rockers Goldfinger have come together for a special performance of the band’s 1997 hit single and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater anthem, ‘Superman’.

The pair took to the stage at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on Saturday (January 14th), with Hawk saying the song has “defined our video game series for decades”.

Hawk performed the song alongside Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, and remarked that it was an “honour” to join the band. ‘Superman’ was originally released on Goldfinger’s 1997 album ‘Hang-Ups’, but gained widespread popularity after it was featured on the soundtrack of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater two years later.