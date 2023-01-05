Watch IDLES perform ‘The Wheel’ on Jimmy Fallon

IDLES have kicked off their 2023 with an intense appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The performance, which featured their song ‘The Wheel’, comes after the band received two GRAMMY nominations for their fourth album, ‘Crawler’.

“We start the year with a dream,” IDLES tweeted after the performance. “We send love and gratitude to everyone at The Tonight Show for having us on and making us feel special. We look forward to the year with purpose and gratitude.”

You can check out their appearance below.