Watch Måneskin’s brand new video for ‘Gossip’

Måneskin have released a video for their latest single, ‘Gossip’, featuring Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The song is taken from their upcoming third album, ‘RUSH!’.

Speaking about the track in an interview with Rolling Stone, vocalist Damiano David explained: “The word ‘gossip’ means a lot of things, but we chose it as the title because we think it sums up a lot of the issues that our society is facing today. The song in general talks about all the issues with performance culture, perfection culture, and aesthetic culture.”

Morrello added: “When I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically rocking and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock and roll for a younger generation.”

‘RUSH!’ is set to be released this coming Friday (20th January). You can check out the video below.