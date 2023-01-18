Watch Soccer Mommy’s new NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Soccer Mommy has shared a new NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter performed four tracks from her three full-length albums, 2018’s ‘Clean’, 2020’s ‘Color Theory’, and last year’s ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The hour-long set included the songs ‘Shotgun’, ‘Circle the Drain’, ‘Newdemo’, and ‘Still Clean’.

Soccer Mommy was were originally scheduled for a Tiny Desk appearance in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic, and Sophie Allison became the first artist to record an “At Home” concert for the series.

You can check out her Tiny Desk set below.