Waterparks are teasing a new song, ‘REAL SUPER DARK’

Waterparks have been teasing the latest release from their upcoming fifth album ‘INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY’.

The Texan trio have released a 30-second clip of their track ‘REAL SUPER DARK’ along with a visual of frontman Awsten Knight in different sunglasses.

Fans have been quick to jump on the trend, sharing their own photos of themselves in sunglasses. It’s January, guys. If it’s warm and sunny enough for sunglasses where you are, that’s gloating.

REAL SUPER DARK BY WATERPARKS FROM THE ALBUM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OUT SPRING 2023



SAVE IT 🔴 https://t.co/t3OKdYMHUe pic.twitter.com/8o2wG5Kq03 — WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 1, 2023

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY is due for release in the spring.