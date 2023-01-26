Waterparks have dropped their new single ‘REAL SUPER DARK’

Waterparks have shared a brand new single, and confirmed the release date for their upcoming fifth album.

Titled ‘REAL SUPER DARK’, the new track is the latest preview of ‘INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY’, which is set to arrive on 14th April via Fueled By Ramen. The song follows up on previous previews ‘FUNEREAL GREY’, ‘SELF-SABOTAGE’ and ‘FUCK ABOUT IT (feat. blackbear).

Waterparks will hit the UK next month in support of You Me At Six on their UK tour. They’ll also play some special acoustic out-stores while here for those pre-ordering a CD or vinyl of their new album.

The dates read:

FEBRUARY

01 PLYMOUTH Pavilions (w/ You Me At Six)

02 BRISTOL The Fleece (acoustic outstore)

03 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ You Me At Six)

04 GLASGOW Barrowland (w/ You Me At Six)

05 LEEDS The Key Club (acoustic outstore)

06 MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ You Me At Six)

07 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall (w/ You Me At Six)

08 PRESTON The Blitz (acoustic outstore)

09 NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena (w/ You Me At Six)

10 CARDIFF International Arena (w/ You Me At Six)

11 LONDON Alexandra Palace (w/ You Me At Six)