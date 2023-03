Waterparks have shared a brand new single.

Titled ‘BRAINWASHED’, the new track is the latest preview of their upcoming fifth album ‘INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY’, which is set to arrive on 14th April via Fueled By Ramen.

The song follows up on earlier previews ‘REAL SUPER DARK’, ‘FUNEREAL GREY’, ‘SELF-SABOTAGE’ and ‘FUCK ABOUT IT (feat. blackbear).

Check it out below.