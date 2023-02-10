While She Sleeps have announced that they have started work on their sixth full-length studio album.

In a statement this week, the band said they have “been composing the future sonics of WSS in secret”. They also shared a photo of the group behind a mixing desk in the studio and promised fans that they will “return later in the year with the initiation.”

We have begun recording our 6th full-length studio album.



Over the past 6 months, we have been composing the future sonics of WSS in secret.



We shall return later in the year with the initiation.



Everything will change, let the world know. pic.twitter.com/5GtZ7NnW8q — WHILE SHE SLEEPS (@whileshesleeps) February 8, 2023

The news comes ahead of the band’s September show at Alexandra Palace in London. Last October, the band said of the date: “For us, headlining our first arena-sized venue is proof that if we can do this, YOU the people have the potential to do anything. We’re here to make our stamp on history, not wait around for permission.”