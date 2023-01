White Reaper have released a new single, ‘Pink Slip’.

The track is taken from their new album ‘Asking for a Ride’. The full-length, set to be released on January 27th via Elektra records, will feature two previously released singles, ‘Pages’ and ‘Fog Machine’.

White Reaper are set to hit the road next month for a North American tour alongside special guests Narrow Head, Militarie Gun, Taipei Houston, and Mamalarky on select dates.

You can check out a visualiser for ‘Pink Slip’ below.