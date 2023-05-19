Within Temptation are teasing a new album with single ‘Wireless’

Within Temptation have released a new single, ‘Wireless’.

It’s an early teaser from the band’s upcoming eighth studio album, due later this year, and arrives ahead of their set at Download this June.

Vocalist Sharon den Adel comments: “Wireless” is a song about a soldier who goes to war convinced that he is going for a good cause. He’s indoctrinated by government-controlled media and thinks he’s going to be welcomed back as a saviour, only to find out he has been used. This has resulted in people seeing him as a brutal conqueror instead, and now he finds himself on the wrong side. His life and the lives of many are deceived and destroyed.”

Check it out below.