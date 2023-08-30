Written By Wolves have releases a new single and video, ‘ALTAR’.

The new drop arrives ahead of their debut UK/EU live shows later this year, with the group playing O2 Academy Islington, London and Satans Hollow, Manchester on 16th and 17th November.

“ALTAR is a realisation, a call to action, a moment of understanding and a decision to let go of that which holds you down. To shed the unnecessary, negative influences that so often rule our lives and cloud our judgement. It is the simple action of allowing yourself to no longer worship the parts of society that are not designed for the betterment of life and humanity,” says vocalist Michael Murphy.

Of the video, he adds: “The official music video for ALTAR is a long awaited return to working with our good friend, Nick Kozakis and the team at Visible Studios. Nick directed the video for Secrets feat. Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D and since then has become a part of the Written By Wolves family. The guy is a genius and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry… ALTAR is the first look into an ongoing cinematic multiverse where the mirror’s image may show you things that you don’t necessarily want to see and every crack in the glass a vision of a timeline long forgotten…”

Check it out below.