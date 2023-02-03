Year of the Knife have surprise-dropped a new EP, ‘Dust To Dust’.

Out now via Pure Noise Records, it marks the band’s first new music since the release of their 2020 album ‘Internal Incarceration’.

Speaking about the new EP, vocalist Madison Watkins explains: “The Dust to Dust EP is a product of everything we’ve been inspired by since our last record. We used the unexpected downtime to focus all of our energy on writing, and wanted to combine our existing sound with these new influences to push our boundaries and make our most pissed songs yet. This EP is an evolution in the direction of our sound while staying true to the core of our inspiration and values. We recorded with Taylor Young at the Pit in Van Nuys, CA. Everyone clicked right away and found that we had the same direction in mind for the production of the songs. Taylor was incredible to work with, and after admiring so many of his projects (Nails, Twitching Tongues, and Ruckus to name a few), it was great to work with him and hear his input on our music.”

Check it out below.