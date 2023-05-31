Yellowcard have announced a brand new EP, ‘Childhood Eyes’.

The record will be released on 7th July via Equal Vision, preceded by the title-track and a video directed by Jordan Phoenix.

William Ryan Key says of the track: “I woke up in the middle of the night with the chorus ringing in my head. I grabbed my phone off of the night stand and started typing away, squinting in the dark. This was months before we even started demoing the EP. When we started writing I threw the idea in the hat at the last minute, picked up a guitar to try and put music to the melody in my head for the first time, and Childhood Eyes was born. This is a song about being defeating, let down, and deceived time and again, but still managing to find your creative soul and carry on. I think it captures the spirit of Yellowcard, both old and new.”

Check out the new single below.