Yonaka are back with a new single, ‘PANIC’

Brighton-based rock trio Yonaka have released their brand new single ‘PANIC’.

The band’s Theresa Jarvis explains that ‘PANIC’ is an exploration of the struggle of mental health and the push and pull of internal conflict. “I wanted to express the idea of having a panic attack and how it can feel like your body is taken over by this other entity,” Jarvis explains. “The track is about the constant battle of the angel and the devil on my shoulders and the weight of mental health. But I wanted to make sure it still felt light and made people laugh.”

You can check out ‘PANIC’ below.