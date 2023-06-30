Yonaka have released a new single, ‘Give Me My Halo’

Brighton-based rock trio Yonaka have released their brand new single, ‘Give Me My Halo’.

It’s the latest track from the band’s upcoming EP ‘Welcome To My House’, set for release on 28th July. The new effort has already been teased by ‘PANIC’ and the title-track.

Theresa Jarvis says of the song: “This song feels a bit different from what we normally do. We wrote it on piano and it’s very beautiful. It’s about acceptance and feeling comfortable within yourself and sometimes the journey to that isn’t always pleasant but it’s essential.”

Check it out below.