“You are not alone” – Metallica have shared a new single, ‘Screaming Suicide’

Metallica have released a powerful new single, ‘Screaming Suicide’, the second track from their upcoming eleventh studio album, ‘72 Seasons’.

Accompanied by a video directed by Tim Saccenti, the song tackles the taboo topic of suicide. “It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts,” said a statement from the band. “At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

‘72 Seasons’ is due to be released on April 14th, and the band have already announced a world tour to accompany the album. It includes two nights in each city they play, with two different sets and two different opening acts. Supports include Architects, Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

Frontman James Hetfield discussed the inspiration behind the new album’s name. “The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he said. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”