You Me At Six have postponed the release of their upcoming new album ‘Truth Decay’

You Me At Six have delayed the release of their upcoming album.

‘Truth Decay’, which was originally due for release this month, will now arrive a few weeks later, on 10th February. The band have cited vinyl production issues as the reason for the delay, and have apologised to fans in a statement.

“We hope that you’re able to wait a couple of extra weeks,” they say. “Promise we’ll make this up to you at our shows in Feb.”

The album will feature singles ‘Mixed Emotions’ and ‘heartLESS’, with the band touring across the UK at the following shows:

FEBRUARY

01 – Pavilions, Plymouth

03 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

06 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

09 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 – Alexandra Palace, London