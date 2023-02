You Me At Six have announced a couple of warm-up gigs for Reading & Leeds.

The band – who’ve just released their new album ‘Truth Decay’ – will perform at O2 Academy Leicester on 22nd August and O2 Academy Bournemouth on 23rd August. The festival itself runs from 25th-27th August.

Tickets for the two dates go on general sale on 17th February, with a pre-sale tomorrow (15th February).