You Me At Six have dropped their new track, ‘:mydopamine:’

You Me At Six are giving fans a sneak peek into their upcoming album ‘Truth Decay’.

The latest cut from their new full-length, ‘:mydopamine:’ is about having someone who makes you feel good.

Josh Franceschi explains: “Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, it’s responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”

The band’s eighth studio album, ‘Truth Decay’ is set to be released on 10th February. Check out the new track below.