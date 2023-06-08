Yungblud has released a new single, ‘Lowlife’.

Billed as the beginning of a new era, the track arrives ahead of his headline show at Eden Project on 10th June.

“I wrote ‘Lowlife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house,” he says. “I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be.

“The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn’t leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.”

Check it out below.