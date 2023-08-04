Yungblud has shared his “completely bonkers” new video for ‘Lowlife’

Yungblud has released a video for his latest single, ‘Lowlife’.

Billed as the beginning of a new era, the track’s video sees him taking to Camden, London alongside a younger version of himself.

Speaking about the clip, Yungblud explains: “I wanted to make something that looked like emo Shameless or St Trinians on acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualizing the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper.



“I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a fucked up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”



Of finding someone to play his younger self, he adds: “I met Colt when I was filming a live session in New Orleans and immediately upon meeting him I knew he had to play the little me. He was such a little brat with a load of bite and energy and felt exactly like me when I was his age so we flew him out to London for the shoot. This video is completely bonkers, but that’s what makes it perfect.”

Check it out below.