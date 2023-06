ZAND has announced a brand new EP.

‘SEWERSTAR’ is set for release on 20th July, preceded by early teaser ‘DTF’, which, according to ZAND, is “an unhinged, orgasmic and obnoxious proclamation of self lust. Lyrically and sonically. Obviously.”

The full tracklisting reads:

DESCENT (intro)

Deliverance

Religion

Battery Acid

I Spit On Your Grave

DTF

L.E.E.C.H.E.S.