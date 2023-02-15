Andy Shauf – Norm

Label: ANTI-

Released: 10th February 2023

Andy Shauf’s latest offering, ‘Norm’, is a captivating album that highlights the singer-songwriter’s exceptional storytelling abilities. Self-produced in a garage studio, the record delves into weighty themes of faith and fate, masterfully blending light and shadow through Shauf’s music.

Opening track ‘Wasted on You’ sets a jovial tone, but as the album progresses, the singer-songwriter explores deeper, darker themes. Shauf’s bewitching delivery adds emotional depth to the album, as its central character starts as a charming presence, but becomes more sinister over time.

A stunning showcase of Andy Shauf’s musical imagination and exceptional storytelling skills, ‘Norm’ is anything but average. ■ Alex Ingle