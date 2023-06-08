Dream Wife – Social Lubrication

Label: Lucky Number Records

Released: 9th June 2023

Unequivocally bold and brash, Dream Wife’s third offering ‘Social Lubrication’ is a call-back to the riot-grrrl punk era. As wonderfully unapologetic as ever, the trio return with an album that promotes female empowerment and tackles norms throughout both society and genre.

Politically-charged chants are scattered throughout fun, playful licks as track by track vocalist Rakel Mjöll delivers a high-octane, melt-your-face-off sermon. ‘Social Lubrication’ delivers the live experience straight to your ears as tracks like ‘Who Do You Wanna Be’ and ‘Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)’ ooze with energy and angst. ‘Mascara’ shows a quiet, thoughtful side of the band, while ‘Leech’ draws you in with its repetitive sway.

‘Social Lubrication’ is a frisky glimpse at all the band have to offer with their chaotic, romanticised punk style. There’s nothing subtle here; jam-packed with repetitive guitar licks and lyrical zingers, it brings all the angst and drama you’d expect from a Dream Wife record.