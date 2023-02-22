Graphic Nature – A Mind Waiting To Die

Label: Rude Records

Released: 17th February 2023

With ‘A Mind Waiting To Die’ Graphic Nature continue to prod the darker corners of the human psyche, giving an unflinchingly raw report on mental health.

The lyrics are frank, cutting straight to the point without downplaying their delivery. ‘White Noise’ for example, was written by Harvey Freeman after a particularly nasty spate of over-stimulation. Lyrics begging for quiet are juxtaposed against an overwhelming cacophony of sound – a reflection of panicked inner workings.

A true tornado of sound; it’s a powerful album. ■ Kelsey McClure