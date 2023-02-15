Måneskin – RUSH!

Label: Epic

Released: 20th January 2023

By now, Maneskin have become an integral part of the musical landscape, in that they seem to be everywhere. Ever since winning 2021’s Eurovision, the Italian four-piece, who quite simply ooze sex appeal, have been the It band for every award show and red carpet, and on their debut international release ‘Rush!’ (they already have two previous Italian releases under their belt), they’re converting this experience into a ludicrously brash and sultry rock’n’roll album.

Touching upon life under the spotlight, including lines such as “I want to fuck / let’s get to my spot / I’m too drunk to get hard / blah blah blah” (‘Bla’), which in the mouth of any other band would feel icky at best, but with Maneskin, they manage to writhe around in this thundering four-on-the-floor sound and get away with it. This charm exudes from every turn as they depict every romantic encounter and nosey onlooker through catchy hooks, gut-churningly low bass lines, and swaggering rock.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, and indeed Maneskin are flaunting the fuck out on ‘Rush!’. ■ Steven Loftin