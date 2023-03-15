Meet Me @ The Altar – Past//Present//Future

Label: Fueled By Ramen

Released: 10th March 2023

Past, present, future. While most bands manage to point in one, maybe two directions, Meet Me @ The Altar are transcendent.

A loving appreciation for golden eras past, an understanding that the here and now needs both evolution and revolution, and a spark to throw things forward in a way that breaks down barriers; there’s a reason they’re so regularly referred to as pop-punk’s salvation.

Like their peers before them, they instinctively embrace the iconic. ‘Say It (To My Face)’ bristles with assured confidence and sharp bite, while ‘Kool’ echoes across its own wavy brilliance. ‘Try’ rattles in with a bravado that screams iconic, and ‘Thx 4 Nothing’ tubthumps itself into a frenzy.

As much-anticipated debuts go, ‘PAST//PRESENT//FUTURE’ firmly hits the mark.