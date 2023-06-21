Militarie Gun – Life Under The Gun

Label: Loma Vista Records

Released: 23rd June 2023

It’s been quite the journey for Californian hardcore outfit Militarie Gun, going from a lockdown project born out of frustration to standing on the cusp of a major breakout in barely three years. In that time, off the back of a handful of rabidly-received EPs, they’ve also become well-acquainted with the UK before even dropping their debut album proper. In short, they’re about the hottest act on Planet Hardcore right now.

And although the hype machine has been working overtime before the release of ‘Life Under the Gun’, any doubts about the validity of such praise are obliterated thanks to 25 minutes and 12 tracks of assured and smart indie-punk flecked hardcore.

Opening salvo ‘Do It Faster’ and ‘Very High’ highlight this shift in direction. No longer, purveyors of obtuse off-kilter hardcore, they’re songs which align much more closely with the likes of Prince Daddy & the Hyena, reigning in the excess and bathing their hardcore roots with oodles of melody and hooks.

For fans of ‘All Roads Lead To The Gun’ and ‘All Roads Lead To The Gun II’, such a jump might be something of a shock initially, but there’s no question the group suit this new direction perfectly. A case in point is the tweaked version of ‘Big Disappointment’. Once a juddering, bludgeoning hardcore blast, here its serrated hooks are brought to the fore thanks to a crisper, cleaner mix. The results transform the song – considerably – for the better. These changes are even more pronounced on the outstanding ‘Never Fucked Up Once’, where they go full-on indie-rock, or the jaunty alt-rock of ‘Seizure of Assets’.

There’s still plenty on ‘Life Under the Gun’ to get the pulse racing, though – ‘Return Policy’ starts like a freight train – but even then, like on the closing title track, melody and hooks find themselves front and centre.

Lyrically and thematically, it’s a typically self-aware effort from vocalist Ian Shelton as he digs into themes of empathy, honesty and accountability, yet it never feels like a sermon; instead, the lens is constantly turned inwards, demanding compassion from the listener.

Ultimately, this is what hardcore should be in 2023 – in spirit, if not sound. By moving away from their roots, there’s almost certainly the risk of backlash – no scene is codified to quite the same extent as hardcore – but by refusing to be boxed in, Militarie Gun have broken free and broken out. The results are nothing short of astonishing.