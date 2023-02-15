Paramore – This Is Why

Label: Atlantic

Released: 10th February 2023

Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ is an inspired step into a scary present and uncertain future for a band who specialise in moving on. Drawing from the mid-00s indie rock scene, it’s an album that captures the paranoia and anxiety of a world in a state of flux.

The title-track kicks things off with its refusal to leave the safety of the familiar, while ‘The News’ captures our uneasy relationship with the horrors around us. The band’s musical prowess is on full display on tracks like ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’, ‘Figure 8’ and ‘Liar’, each offering a unique take on the themes of the record. Hayley Williams’ powerful lyricism paired with Taylor York’s inquisitive urge and Zac Farro’s effortless percussive canvas create a record that fully embraces the complexities of the modern world.

It’s a record that not only evolves, but yet again reinvents the sound of Paramore. It’s easy to see why the band is so beloved – no matter what culture throws at them, they’ve always got a pitch perfect response. A record of hope, fear, change and growth, it’s a powerful reminder of the need to keep moving forward. ■ Dan Harrison