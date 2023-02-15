Pierce The Veil – The Jaws of Life

Label: Fearless

Released: 10th February 2023

Pierce The Veil’s new album ‘The Jaws of Life’ is a showcase for the band’s versatility and mastery of the genre. With a blend of big, brash anthems and introspective counter points, it’s a record delivers a cohesive and thought-provoking result.

‘The Inevitable End’ opens with a strong start, setting the tone for an energetic and emotional journey. Tracks like ‘Gold Medal Ribbon’ and title-cut ‘The Jaws of Life’ hit hard, while ‘Today I Saw The Whole World’ and ‘Silver Lining’ provide a more introspective take on themes of resilience and perseverance.

A more than solid album that will appeal to both fans of Pierce The Veil and newcomers to their music, with its blend of driving rock and introspective ballads, it’s a welcome return for a band still with something to say. ■ Alex Ingle