Shame – Food For Worms

Label: Dead Oceans

Released: 24th February 2023

Shame’s third album, ‘Food for Worms’ is a potential game-changer for the London punk quintet.

With tracks like ‘Fingers of Steel’ and ‘Six-Pack’, they go in hard, while ‘Yankees’ starts off as a slacker anthem, but explodes into an unpredictable odyssey of sound. And don’t worry, Shame still bring the heat with tracks like ‘Alibis’ and ‘The Fall of Paul’.

In a year already seeing major shifts in the post-punk scene, the band have delivered something truly special. ‘Food for Worms’ captures the raw energy and excitement of their electrifying live shows.

Get ready to have your mind blown. ■ Alex Ingle