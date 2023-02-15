The Murder Capital – Gigi’s Recovery

Label: Human Season Records

Released: 20th January 2023

The Murder Capital’s sophomore album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster of grief, recovery and existentialism. From the opening notes of ‘Crying’, the band’s newly-expanded sonic palette creates a distinct atmosphere that sets the tone for the album. The Dubliners navigate the emotional turmoil of life with skill and precision, pulling at the heartstrings with tracks like ‘Ethel’ and ‘Return My Head’ that burst with raw emotion.

But the album isn’t just about heartache and sorrow, it also showcases the band’s dexterity on tracks like ‘A Thousand Lives’ and ‘Belonging’. ‘The Lie Becomes the Self’ delves into the band’s darker side, while ‘Only Good Things’ offers a rare moment of levity. ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ is a stunningly beautiful and deeply personal album, a testament to The Murder Capital’s commitment to pushing their sound forward while staying true to themselves. ■ Alex Ingle