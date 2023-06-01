Tigercub – The Perfume Of Decay

Label: Loosegroove Records

Released: 2nd June 2023

Supersonic bass bleeds from the speakers. The room trembles from the vibration. Tigercub have arrived.

Presenting dramatic hooks with pulse-like precision, ‘The Perfume of Decay’ is hard rock with a soft vocal. Jamie Hall’s whispering intonation juxtaposes the shrieking distortion and beefy basslines – it may be gentle, but it sure is deadly.

That is with the exception of ‘Until I Forget’, a sensory overload of fuzzy guitars partnered with unexpected but well-placed screams. There’s enough static to make your hair stand on end.

Yet, alongside all the fuzz and feedback, there are also instances of cleaner, calmer sounds – like the acoustic ‘We’re a Long Time Gone’, whose gentle sentiment is reminiscent of sleepless summer nights.

‘The Perfume of Decay’ is effortlessly cool, playing host to earworms like ‘Shadowgraph’ that showcase a sharp bluesy edge. It’s dynamic, swaggering rock’n’roll, destined to be blasted with abandon.