Ville Valo – Neon Noir

Label: Heartagram Records

Released: 13th January 2022

The debut solo album of a rock icon, pegged by its creator as “a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope”, Ville Valo’s ‘Neon Noir’ does indeed serve up gothic luxury.

A soft-edge glimmers throughout, as Ville laments on love to the sound of inoffensive metal that focuses on toting a memorable pop hue with chant-along moments (‘Loveletting’). For the debut solo album from the frontman of the love metal godfathers HIM, ‘Neon Noir’ delivers as you’d expect it would, with an urgency for life taking hold swiftly and firmly. ■ Steven Loftin