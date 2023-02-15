You Me At Six – Truth Decay

Label: Underdog Records / AWAL Recordings

Released: 10th February 2023

Over the years, You Me At Six have tried their hand at experimenting with their formula of emo-laced rock. On their eighth outing, they’re packing some of their finest work to date, with ‘Truth Decay’ an amalgamation of their past, present and future.

Featuring some of their best choruses – the instant one-two of ‘Deep Cuts’ and ‘Mixed Emotions’ packs a serious power-pop punch – when twinned with the emo-centric lyrics of Josh Franceschi, there’s a thrust back to the good ol’ days of the late-00s. Towards the latter half of the album, more electronic elements come into the fray. Set against this resurgence of the early days sound, it’s a testament to You Me At Six’s ability to remain not only relevant, but consciously up to date.

‘Truth Decay’ is a stronghold of melody and sound that sees You Me At Six thriving. ■ Steven Loftin