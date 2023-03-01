ZULU – A New Tomorrow

Label: Flatspot Records

Released: 3rd March 2023

Eclectic and brilliant, it’s fair to say ZULU’s debut ‘A New Tomorrow’ falls under the ‘highly anticipated’ category.

From the orchestral swell of opener ‘Africa’, it’s not long before the growl and roar of ‘For Sista Humphrey’ starts to thunder through. Never knowingly sticking around for the chaos that follows – only five of fifteen tracks clock north of two minutes – the majority of the album comes in short, sharp, brilliant bursts, punctuated by moments of juxtaposed, vibrant, joyous clarity ranging from soulful jazz to spoken word. ‘Where I’m From’ and its propulsive rumble cuts through with urgency, while ‘Fatal Strikes’ more that fits its given name, landing gut punches in multitudes. ■ Alex Ingle