2000trees confirms itself a vital place for alternative music

2000trees is brilliant. For 2023, they get it absolutely spot on, confirming the festival as a vital space for alternative music in this country and one that must be protected at all costs.

There seem to be two distinct camps when it comes to festivals recovering from enforced years off and the financial climate. There’s the “build it, and they will come” approach where they stack the line-ups but cut corners everywhere else, and too many people show up, ahem. And then there is 2000trees, who take on all the feedback from last year and set out to make an incredible festival-going experience while boxing clever on the line-up choices.

This year, Soft Play, Bullet For My Valentine and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes headline while Bob Vylan are tasked with closing out the early entry Wednesday evening. But beyond those headliners is a solid undercard of some old returning favourites, some evergreen bands and a whole host of emerging talent. And that’s not to mention the dedication to addressing the gender balance on the line-up, too, with women and non-binary people represented across all the stages. Even Rou Reynolds does his best Dave-Grohl-at-Glastonbury impression, popping up here, there and everywhere.

There’s great food, decent beer (albeit a couple of poorly poured pints), some sunshine and just the one biblical downpour; lots of nice touches like the photo booths, seating areas and the new streamlined entry system. The forest remains a magical setting to enjoy music in too.

2000trees continues to be the best opportunity for alternative bands to have a moment feeling like absolute rock stars. Long may it continue.

The start of 2000trees also brings about the end of Press To MECO. Having planned to slip away at the end of last year, the trio were convinced to say a proper goodbye at the place that “has made us feel like a bigger band than we are every time we have played here,” in the words of singer Luke Caley. Bidding farewell with a final rendition of ‘Gold’, Press To MECO get the ending they deserve, but not before plugging Luke and Jake’s new venture, Unpeople, too.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

In the first of two appearances at Trees, Holding Absence take the chance to look back before the release of ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’ at the end of the summer. Kicking off and bursting on stage with the monumental one-two of ‘Alive’ and ‘Cursed With A Kiss’, the Welsh rock kids flex their hit-making chops early on. With an eye on the Main Stage and the final show before the release of the new album, they choose to air out some deep cuts before closing on the enormous ‘Afterlife’.

Taking another big step forward in their ascendancy, Bob Vylan close the first night of the festival on the Wednesday before tearing up the Main Stage the following day. In the forest for their hard-earned headline slot, the duo seize the moment and excel. Violent and aggressive from the off, the singer describes it as “fucking pandemonium” as they wrap up ‘I Heard You Want Your Country Back’ for which bodies pile over the barrier as the crowd down front put the security staff to work. Taking a breather between the chaos, the singer hypes up fellow headliners Soft Play and his role in advising the duo to change their name from Slaves. As they bring their set to an end, shirts off and down face to face with the crowd, they cover Nirvana’s ‘Territorial Pissings’ and watched the carnage in the forest (which used to be such a peaceful setting) ensue. Rest assured, Bob Vylan will be back at Trees in the future, and it won’t be long until they’re headlining the Main Stage.

You can count on one hand how many shows Exit Child have played before this set, but their showing on the Neu Stage came with the air of seasoned professionals. Vibrant, energetic and in-your-face, guitarist and ringmaster Anya Pulver confidently commands the grungy circus of angst and anarchy. Their one and only released single ‘Dormant’ is just one standout moment in a set that assures there is plenty more where that came from in the months ahead.

Living up to the reputation as one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the alt-metal space, Lake Malice deliver a scintillating performance in The Cave. Every song feels cinematic as they death drop from huge highs into mega breakdowns, spinning on a pinpoint from pummelling metal into sweeping electronics. The duo rifle through all their singles, including the latest two ‘Bloodbath’ and ‘Stop The Party’, back to back and signalling that this hot streak of songs shows no signs of slowing down.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Venturing out on his own, Dan Campbell as Aaron West finally makes it to 2000trees; without his band, though. Acoustic and intimate with the trees as a backdrop, you can see see the veins and valves of the heart worn on his sleeve. In his freshly purchased wellies, the singer plays “really fucking dark songs” that are “devoid of joy” in his words, but it is much to the delight of the crowd that deputised as trumpet on the closer ‘Divorce and the American South’. And, according to him, as long as he patches up his relationship with his record label, the next chapter in the Aaron West story is ready to go, so hopefully, there is a chance of a full band show in the future.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Despite a technical gremlin in the works, Prince Daddy & The Hyena manage a stellar showing of both tenderness and force in equal measures. Spritely with scratchy guitar tones, they ripped through ‘A Random Exercise in Impermanence (The Collector)’. More mellow numbers like ‘Curly Q’ still capture hearts and minds, while the closer ‘El Dorado’ lives long in the memory and underlines that Prince Daddy struck gold when making last year’s self-titled album.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Brimming with pop star energy, Hannah Grae shines on the Forest Stage. Bordering on the cheesy, Disney, Hannah Montana-like teen pop, she sings of prom queens and typical adolescent issues. But, as she explores her darker side, a cover of 4 Non Blondes” What’s Up?’ and a giveaway of a crochet hat for one lucky fan, Hannah Grae comes out on top.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Finally! On the third time of trying, No Devotion make their way to 2000trees to drag the mood down. “We are not going to make anybody happy,” Geoff Rickly promises as they explore their brand of atmospheric misery with numbers like ‘Starlings’ and ‘Repeaters’ from their last album. A triple-header from their debut effort ‘Permanence’ featured the more optimistic ‘Permanent Sunlight’ but made sure to end on a bummer with ‘Grand Central’.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

With only a day and a half in the country, The Wonder Years make a strong case for future Trees headliners and confirm they’ll be bringing ‘The Greatest Generation’ anniversary tour this way before the end of the year. Opening with ‘Cardinals’ and its sequel from the latest album, it becomes apparent what a return to form ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’ is with how easily the new numbers slot alongside some of the older hits. Still, in the Main Stage sunshine, nothing could hit quite as hard as the pop-punk masterpiece ‘Came Out Swinging’ bring their set to a close, and the bar for any other band raised considerably. Not bad for a day and a half’s work.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

The rise and rise of Skindred continues with the early evening slot on the Main Stage, and, oh boy, do they bring the party. With interludes and samples of Oasis, AC/DC and Van Halen and a barrage of abuse from Benji Webbe as he works the crowd into overtime, Skindred seem to have nailed the perfect festival slot. Sprinkle in feel-good new tune ‘L.O.V.E (Smile Please)’ and counteract it with pumped-up classics like ‘Nobody’ and ‘Warning’ (which features a sea of helicoptering t-shirts), and they make sure that everybody has a great time.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

There were a few eyebrows raised when Soft Play were announced as the final headliner for this year’s festival. Maybe some people missed the memo about the duo changing their name from Slaves, but Laurie and Isaac bite back with a performance that ensures everyone knows Soft Play mean business. They may walk out to the sound of the ‘We Like To Party (The Vengabus)’, but there was going to be no jelly and ice cream here. Unrelenting in their aggression, blasting through short and sharp punk blasts ‘Fuck The Hi-Hat’ and three turns of the 15-second ‘Girl Fight’, it is a dizzying assault. Joined by Bob Vylan to spice up ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’ and a cover of Skepta’s ‘Shutdown’ for good measure, the pair seem to take this headlining lark in their stride when, in fact, it is only their second show under their new name. Managing to make one guitar and half a drum kit sound like heavy artillery, they finish up their set with a triple-header from the 2015 album ‘Are You Satisfied?’ with the snarling sound of ‘Sugar Coated Bitter Truth’, the snappy ‘Beauty Quest’ before, finally, the menacing sound of ‘The Hunter’ bringing the curtain down. The set is a defiant rebuttal to anyone who thought they weren’t ready to take on the slot. Question Soft Play at your peril.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Often criminally overlooked, Joyce Manor‘s chance on the Main Stage feels like a coming-of-age moment for the Californians. In a bumper set that included crowd requests of ‘Leather Jacket’ and ‘Last You Heard of Me’, they showcase the full evolution of their sound as they revisit almost every album from their punk origins on ‘Violent Inside’ right through to the power pop of ‘NBTSA’ and biting indie-rock of ‘Gotta Let It Go’ from their latest.

In one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the weekend, Zulu deliver with style. Showing off the very best of their debut album, ‘A New Tomorrow’, they start hard with ‘For Sista Humphrey’ and only continue to get more powerful, more guttural, from there on out. The Los Angeles natives throw it back briefly to ‘Watching From the Sideline’ and ‘Straight From da Tribe of the Moon’ from their earlier EPs, but mostly show off why their debut album is already a standout moment for metal music this year.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Xcerts – It is a fairytale return for The Xcerts as they blow away all in attendance and usher in the beginning of the ‘Learning How To Live And Let Go’ era. Wasting no time at all, the trio burst into life with the scuzzy sound of ‘GIMME’, and the crowd embrace the new tune with the affection usually reserved for classics. Chaotic and joyful, wild with smiles beaming, they revisited old favourites like ‘Slackerpop’ and ‘Crisis in the Slow Lane’ almost as yardsticks for how far they’ve come in this re-energised new sound. Making every second count, they elect to close out the set by playing ‘Ache’ twice back to back to drill home the new number and the belief that The Xcerts are back and better than ever.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Employed To Serve put their best foot forward as they take to The Cave with cuts of their latest, more progressive, more anthemic album, ‘Conquering’. Leaving behind the sound of their punishing earlier albums, they rip through hits like ‘Force Fed’ and ‘Eternal Forward Motion’ and newer numbers ‘Mark of the Grave’ and the expansive ‘Universal Chokehold’ which opens the set. The standalone single ‘Party’s Over’ is an appropriate end for which countless people surf over the barrier and spend the rest of their time running full pelt into one another.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Much talked about and super-hyped supergroup Empire State Bastard entice a huge crowd of curious revellers for an evening slot at the Axiom Stage. They open with a rampant left and right hook that includes their first-ever single, ‘Harvest’. Thankfully, they aren’t all-guns-blazing all the time, and there is a chance for some world-building with some moody, atmospheric brushstrokes. But, with Simon Neil in his short shorts skulking and hunting around the stage, another hammer fall and descent into the blackest of metal is never too far away.

Having resurrected Bat Sabbath in the forest the night before, Cancer Bats finish up their tour with a riotous set that caps off a hot and sweaty day over at The Cave. Always ready to go and up for a good time, the Canadians are, as ever, on top form. The rollicking fun of ‘Lonely Bong’ from last year’s latest album stands shoulder to shoulder with ‘Pneumonia Hawk’ as they rip through the hits. Their cover of ‘Sabotage’ has, over time, become their own and remains a truly awesome moment every time that bass line chugs into life. Following the Beastie Boys tribute, the transcendent ‘Radiate’ and fist-pumping ‘Hail Destroyer’ marks the end but confirms that every Cancer Bats set is over far too soon.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

The plan is to play “old shit, new shit and everything in between,” according to Matthew Tuck, as Bullet For My Valentine round off the Friday night. Opening with ‘Knives’ from last year’s self-titled album but quickly following up with the pulsating ‘Your Betrayal’, they’re quick to make that promise a reality. There is even a brief chance for an AxeWound reunion as Liam Cormier, who’s not long jumped off stage with Cancer Bats, joins the band for a rendition of ‘Cold’ and spends his time running circles around the stage. On either side of that special appearance, Bullet revisit their seminal 2005 album ‘The Poison’ as they crack out the timeless classics ‘All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)’ and ‘Tears Don’t Fall’. It would be too easy to call upon the nostalgia of revisiting these breakout hits that are fast approaching two decades old, but Bullet For My Valentine are not a band spending too much time looking backwards, as the singer confirms they’ll be working on their next album throughout next year.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Serving as a double shot of caffeine, High Vis get the final day on the Main Stage off to a flyer. Bringing the best of the last record, ‘Blending’, to life, they swoon from shimmery indie-rock with touches of shoegaze into out-and-out hardcore nonsense. The drizzle on the Main Stage isn’t the ideal conditions for the band, who are better suited to smaller confines that allow the pits to come together naturally. Instead, taking a step back, it is a chance to really appreciate what a technically solid band High Vis are and enjoy singer Graham Sayle’s life lessons. “Life’s hard. Work on yourself. Don’t be a bellend,” he shares.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

On their first visit to the festival, Koyo show that the Long Island punk scene is still turning out great bands. Piecing together their set with high-octane cuts from EPs, they work their way up to previewing their upcoming debut album with ‘You’re On The List (minus one)’ and ‘Anthem’. Airing out both singles acts as both a tantalising tease of what they’ve got up their sleeve and also a warning that when they inevitably return to Trees, they’ll be ready to unleash it all.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

While many have taken the chance to be more experimental in the new and improved forest stage, Owen finds the original spirit of the forest sessions with an intimate showing. Armed with only his acoustic guitar, newer numbers like ‘A New Muse’ and older tracks alike shine with a newfound reverence and majesty. Ahead of the evening show with American Football, he includes a skeletal rendition of ‘Home Is Where The Haunt Is’, which only becomes more haunted with the gentle breeze and the trees for company.

Bringing their brand new album ‘A Fistful of Peaches’ to the Axiom Stage, Black Honey dive right in with the fuzzy ‘Charlie Bronson’ and feisty ‘Tombstone’ as an opening double act. While largely dedicated to showing off the highlights of their latest effort, there is a chance for the punchy ‘I Like The Way You Die’ and the shimmery ‘Corrine’ to shine.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

“I’ve never played to this many people in my life,” claims Jessie Powell as Dream State triumph in The Cave. Having undergone almost wholesale changes in the last few years, the Welsh outfit have practically started again over the last year but came out swinging as they showed off the whole of their ‘Untethered’ EP, and the brand new single ‘Chin Up Princess’. As they look back at ‘White Lies’ and a few of the older songs, it feels more like a cover given the transformation the band have been under and, with the procession of new material, it could be one of the last times they get a live airing. The singer proclaimed that Dream State are “here to stay”, but it definitely feels like shedding their old skin will be how they fully realise themselves.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Continuing their return, Casey are living proof that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Expansive and textural but always on the edge of tipping on the edge of destruction, Casey showcased the best of themselves. New singles’ Great Grief’ and ‘Atone’ are played back to back early on, but they also find room for their raw first-ever single ‘Hell’ too. The remainder of the set is spent flying through numbers from both of their albums and reminding everyone in earshot what a truly special talent Casey are.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

The heaven’s well and truly open as Deaf Havana made their Main Stage return. A lot has changed for the band since they headlined the festival in 2019, but as they take to the stage, new tunes ‘The Present Is A Foreign Land’ and ‘On A Wire’ were an equal match for any other Deaf Havana hit. Just the two brothers started on stage as they performed a reinvigorated version of ‘Holy’ that aptly signalled the beginning of the biblical scale downpour. Genuinely blown away by those who stayed in the face of a deluge, the band seem buoyed by the commitment, and as the final chorus of ‘Kids’ rings out, it feels like a real moment that underlines how unmatched Deaf Havana remain.

Following the release of their first record in 16 years, Hundred Reasons return to 2000trees to take on the Main Stage. Despite the new album, they only play a handful of those tunes and, instead, dedicate a lot of their set to their debut album ‘Ideas Above Our Station’. Bookending the set with ‘I’ll Find You’ and ‘If I Could’ from that album, throwing in ‘Oratorio’ and ‘Falter’ too, those throwback anthems pay service to the fans that have been there from the beginning. Even Rou Reynolds from Enter Shikari pops up to join the band as they blast out ‘Silver’. It feels like an ideal festival performance, leaning into the safe bets that would get the crowd pumped as the penultimate performance of the weekend on the Main Stage. On the other hand, though, it’s perhaps a bit of a disservice to the new album.

“What kind of egomaniac comes to a festival and only plays his new album?” asks Jamie Leman as he brings proceedings in the forest to an end. Well, that’s what he does. He plays ‘The Atheist’ from start to finish in what is somehow his first appearance at the festival in five years. The album includes a lot of typically fun moments like ‘Lena, Don’t Leave Me’ and ‘This Town Will Never Let Us Go’ and even a Christmas song in ‘Hospital Tree’. He even manages to turn ‘The Wedding Ring’ into a folksy number too. An obligatory closer of his love letter to the festival is the perfect finale, but in such a prestigious slot, a few more of the hits wouldn’t have gone amiss.

A complete change of pace over on the Axiom Stage as American Football offers a wholesome ending to the festival. Drowned in light and sound, the seminal emo collective expertly and incisively paint vivid pictures of doom and gloom. That is until the very last moment when ‘Never Meant’ gets a false start thanks to a snapped string but, at the second attempt, the anthem is a magical end to the festival.

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Frank Carter has always been a showman, but this headline show feels like a true accumulation of close to 20 years of hard graft. Pyro fizzes and confetti flying make the show as much of a visual spectacle as possible, but it is Frank and his Rattlesnakes that do the most of the talking as they barrel out, wild-eyed and menacing, with ‘Kitty Sucker’ and last year’s single ‘The Drugs’. Lynks joins soon after for a double of ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Go Get A Tattoo’ as they tick off every box for what a headline festival show should be. ‘Wild Flowers’ takes some time to get started as Frank clears the way for all women and non-binary people to enjoy a safe space mosh pit, but then, later on, all hell breaks loose as a circle pit engulfs the sound desk for ‘Juggernaut’ so everyone gets a turn to lose their minds completely. It is a set with something for everyone. Slow dances to ‘Love Games’ and vein-popping vitriol for the closer ‘I Hate You’. As the pyrotechnics fizzle out and the crowd get a chance to catch their breath, nobody is disappointed with what had been a fine display.