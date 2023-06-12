Download 2023 is a celebration of the present and future of heavy music

Download 2023 sees the heavy metal festival celebrate its 20th anniversary, but for an event so often concerned with heritage, this year’s gathering was more a celebration of the present and future of heavy music. And that’s fine by us; Upset has never been much concerned with legacy.

From Bambie Thug’s industrial rave through Nova Twins’ absolutely mammoth main stage debut to Bring Me The Horizon’s overdue and ambitious Friday night headline set, Download 2023 feels like the arrival of the new generation.

And the regulars seem to know it. Closing out the Sunday night, Slipknot’s ferocious headline set feels more feral than usual, with the band out to prove it isn’t the end following the sudden and mysterious departure of founding member Craig Jones just days before the event while Metallica’s two-night takeover gives the thrash icons more space to explore the breadth of their back catalogue. Crossover anthems like ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘Master Of Puppets’ hit as hard as ever, but there’s also room for the tightly wound ‘Lux Æterna’ and the sprawling ‘Call Of Ktulu’. Reworking their in-the-round stage show from their current M72 stadium tour, the two shows allow die-hard fans to get up close and personal with Metallica, but it leaves those towards the edges of the 80,000 crowd out in the cold at times. The same can’t be said for Ghost, whose gloriously theatrical Sunday evening set all but guarantees them a headline slot the next time they visit.

Evanescence played the very first Download in 2001 and haven’t been back since 2007, so it’s no surprise that their second stage headline slot on the Saturday night demands one of the biggest crowds of the weekend. Pulling equally from iconic breakout album ‘Fallen’ and 2021’s glorious ‘The Bitter Truth’, their set masterfully weaves between then and now with vocalist Amy Lee a commanding presence and her vocals still mesmerisingly brilliant. Alexisonfire walk a similar path with vintage emo anthems from ‘Crisis’ as intense as the tracks from post-reunion album ‘Otherness’ while Ice Nine Kills’ gleeful crossover between horror and metal is ridiculously entertaining. Vocalist Spencer Charnas even murders Download’s mascot during the pointed ‘Stabbing In The Dark’, but all the theatrics only enhance the band’s thunderous tracks.

Similarly, cult punk rockers GWAR manage to do away with King Charles III, President Biden and Putin during a gore-fuelled rampage that leaves the front rows of the Dogtooth stage covered in fake blood. From the pantomime antics to the scrappy sci-fi rock songs, the entire set is wonderfully over-the-top but never loses its bite.

Ten years in the making, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil’s new side-project Empire State Bastard may sound a million miles away from the radio-friendly pop-rock that has seen him headline Download twice in the past seven years, but there’s always been a hint of unhinged metal to The Biff. Teaming up with touring guitarist/Oceansize mastermind Mike Vennart and backed by Slayer’s Dave Lombardo alongside Bitch Falcon’s Naomi Macleoud, Empire State Bastard is as uncompromising as the name suggests. Their 40-minute set is brutal, aggressive and gloriously intense.

Download 2023 belongs to the future stars of the scene, though. While 2021’s Download Pilot acted as a showcase for the wealth of brilliant newness in the metal community and last year’s first proper post-pandemic event saw young, inventive, inspiring new groups stealing the headlines from the fringes of the festival, Download 2023 gives them permission to play.

They may be the first band to grace Download’s mammoth main stage on Friday lunchtime, but Stand Atlantic don’t spend a second getting lost in the sheer scale of the occasion. The Aussie group started out making bubbly pop-punk, but they’ve rapidly evolved to take on glitching alt-rock, meaning today’s set is dynamic, fearless and a whole bunch of fun. From the sugary ‘Jurassic Park’ through the expansive ‘Pity Party’ to the urgent ‘Deathwise’, Stand Atlantic’s set is big on swaggering energy while a lush ‘Hate Me (Sometimes)’ brings things to a beautiful close.

Later on in the day, Hot Milk continue the main stage invasion with the sort of high-octane set that proves why they’ve been chosen to support Foo Fighters on an Australian stadium tour later this year. Hectic new single ‘Party On My Deathbed’ kicks things off in a suitably chaotic fashion and sets the tone for the rest of the electrifying set. The rampaging ‘I Just Want To Know What Happens When I Die’ leads perfectly into the snooty angst of ‘Wide Awake’, with these songs clearly made for huge stages while the vulnerable ‘Glass Spiders’ unites the sprawling masses, finding beauty in the pandemonium.

Fever 333 have always been a powerful live force, but following some time away and a line-up refresh, they seem like a band reborn onstage at Download. The set starts with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler standing at the end of Metallica’s semi-circular runway with a fist in the air, quietly taking in the moment before he and the rest of the band erupt with ‘Burn It’. It isn’t long before he’s in the crowd for the hammering ‘We’re Coming In’ while ‘Made An America’ starts with Jason calling out Britain’s history of exploiting people of colour and immigrants.

More direct than ever, Jason also makes space to call out misogyny in the scene (“there’s no room for making women uncomfortable in this space”) before a sleek ‘One Of Us’ while ‘Hunting Season’ begins with him explaining how people of colour are still underrepresented in punk, hardcore, metal and rock. The band have clearly lost none of their fire, but the expanded four-piece are far more playful than what’s come before. Guitarist Brandon Davis dances about the stage while bassist April Kae is an absolute star, with that joyful energy driving comeback single ‘Swing’ as well as a reworked take on Blur’s ‘Song 2’. The set ends with Jason scaling a massive video tower in the centre of the arena, in case anybody was worried Fever 333 had lost any of their unpredictability.

It’s Nova Twins who really dominate Download’s main stage, though. The two-piece have always written music for huge spaces, so today is a giddy run-around of their absolutely enormous sound. Backed by their name in light, it’s a sleek, stunning set that’s heavy on guitar-fuelled chaos.

Despite their crushing sound, there’s plenty of room for dynamics in their 30-minute set with the rapid rife ‘Cleopatra’, the twitching ‘Taxi’ and the otherworldly ‘Sleep Paralysis’ all showing off Nova Twins’ vibrant rock’n’roll. ‘Antagonist’ pulls from the world of dance-punk, self-love anthem ‘Puzzles’ is playful and poppy while the closing hammer of ‘Choose Your Fighter’ is viciously unruly. Nova Twins have been compared to any number of rock gods that have come before them, but today at Download, the band cement their own legacy.

Static Dress’ glitching take on post-hardcore, emo, and punk have been causing chaos at countless festivals over the past few years, with their intensity perfectly suited for dark tents. Today though, they’re tasked with opening Download’s huge, outdoor second stage. Rather than getting lost in the space, though, Static Dress proves just how ambitious and expansive this project is.

After a horror-inspired intro video, the band stormed onto the stage and launched into ‘Di-sinTer’, while a crucified figure twitches along in the background. The likes of ‘Disposable Rope’, ‘Push Rope’ and ‘Courtney, Just Relax’ come thick and fast, as a live feed on two huge video screens is interspersed with the band’s own visuals. A huge amount of care has been poured into every second of Static Dress’ live show, but that doesn’t stop the band from having fun with it, either.

Fresh from a tour supporting Bring Me The Horizon around Europe, vocalist Olli Appleyard has learnt a thing or two about commanding thousands of people, with today’s set a far more outward assault than we’ve previously seen from the band. “Be kind, go stupid and have as much fun as possible – this isn’t going to happen again,” Olli instructs the crowd before the fiery one-two of ‘Sweet.’ And ‘Clean.’ As they walk offstage, their upcoming tour dates are displayed on the video screens; Static Dress clearly aware that people are going to want more after that impressive showing.

It’s just as exciting away from the main stages as well. Crawlers liken their appearance at Download to Katy Perry playing Warped Tour but cathartic emo anthems like ‘Fuck Me’, ‘I Don’t Want It’ and ‘Come Over (Again)’ remain instant and undeniable, swiftly uniting the entire tent while Witch Fever’s savage punk rock offers empowerment at every turn. Bounding confidently between menace, defiance and joy, it’s an emotionally charged set with the lush ‘Congregation’ proving there’s so much more to the band than doom.

Creeper’s rebirth continues during a last-minute headline set on Download’s smallest stage on Saturday night, with the band gnashing and snarling their way through an impressive set. Sexy sew single ‘Cry To Haeven’ kicks things off with that big, joyful chorus, the first of many communal singalongs before a giddy ‘Down Below’ keeps the flamboyant energy up. Through a sneering ‘Born Cold’, a vicious ‘Poison Pens’ and the gorgeous ‘Cyanide, Creeper show there’s more to the goth punks than black, white and blood red while new song ‘Secret Blasphemy’ harks back to their snotty early days, but comes with more purpose and more control. The band may talk about aggressive progression, but their live show remains as wonderfully theatrical and life-affirming as ever.

Pupil Slicer’s second album ‘Blossom’ came out the week before Download and proved why the London-based trio are such an exciting force in the world of metal, blending everything from mathcore to jazz and pop-punk. We promise it’s much more cohesive than it might sound on screen, and the band’s Friday afternoon set is an all-out celebration of their scrappy genius. “We’re Pupil Slicer; we play rock and fucking roll,” screams vocalist Katie Davies at the very start of a gig, with mosh pits erupting from that moment on. It’s brutal one moment, beautiful the next and Pupil Slicer are never anything but phenomenal.

With their giddy take on industrial pop, Bambie Thug would probably have never found a home at the Download of old, but this year, they’re welcomed with open arms. Taking to the stage, Bambie asks for “some motherfucking love” before kicking into the chaotic ‘Tsunami 11:11’ as their two dancers use water cannons to send the packed crowd into a frenzy. From the poptastic ‘Kawasaki (I Love It) to the big, anthemic ‘P.M.P.’, Bambie delivers a confident, comfortable set that turns Download’s Dogtooth stage into a sweaty rave. ‘Egregore’ is an ode to radical self-love while Mimi Barks joins in the fun for the electroclash of ‘Headbang’. “Trans rights now,” they declare before leaving the stage.

At the forefront of Download’s future-facing shift is Architects and Bring Me The Horizon at the top of the bill on the Friday night. “This is an amazing moment in the scene,” says Architects vocalist Sam Carter during their impressive sunset slot. Fresh from playing stadiums with Metallica, the band’s self-assurance couldn’t be higher and their 70-minute set struts between crushing riffs, fiery breakdowns and soaring choruses. It sets a bar few acts would be able to top.

Luckily Bring Me The Horizon aren’t most bands. Last year’s headline set at Reading Festival was a hard-fought victory lap, with the group wanting to prove their worth after climbing the line-up over the years. Tonight though, Bring Me return to Download for the first time in 9 years with absolutely nothing to prove. A gloriously extravagant video introduces 80,000 people to the cult of Genxsis and an A.I. hellbent on the destruction of humanity. Enter Bring Me The Horizon to lead the fight back.

This wild, theatrical start sets the tone for a 90-minute performance that’s constantly outstanding. Recent singles ‘AmEN!’, ‘LosT’ and ‘DiE4u’ are big, bombastic and emotionally charged, while ‘Sempiternal’-cuts ‘Shadow Moses’ and ‘The House Of Wolves’ cause all-out chaos, with vocalist Oli Sykes, the smirking ringleader. Nova Twins return to the mainstage for an astonishing ‘1X1’ while Evanescence’s Amy Lee delivers a stunning rendition of ‘One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death’ before the progressive rave of ‘Nihilist Blues’. With an onstage cameraman giving fans at the back a front-row seat to the onstage carnage alongside an impressive onslaught of fire and lasers, Bring Me’s set is a ridiculous spectacle that focuses on mass involvement. Despite the technological wizardry, the heart, soul and guts of the band is still plain to see on tracks like ‘Can You Feel My Heart’ and ‘Drown’.

Bring Me have been at home on big stages for close to a decade now, but they’ve always found a way to push things forward. Tonight is another bold leap forward for the Sheffield mob as they claim their place among rock royalty in their own inventive, unique way. However, their set also proves that Download is safe to focus on the future, not the past, of heavy music.