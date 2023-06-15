Enter Shikari, Creeper, PVRIS and more take on Slam Dunk 2023

Words: Alexander Bradley, Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach, Sarah Louise Bennett.

As Rou Reynolds passionately explains onstage at Slam Dunk, live music can’t help but forge a sense of community. Whether we like it or not, being together in a field with strangers listening to music inspires unity. It doesn’t matter whether that’s the boozy singalongs of Flogging Molly, the angsty punk of The Offspring or a new generation of vibrant rock acts like Wargasm, Charlotte Sands, Vukovi, Scene Queen and Zand who spend the weekend guesting during each other’s sets, bigging each other up in interviews or cheering on from the sidelines. It makes sense that Shikari are the perfect band to headline this joyous love-in.

Over the past few records, Enter Shikari have evolved from angsty rave-rockers to a constant source of vibrant positivity. Their headline set finds a balance between the two, with the likes of ‘Pls Set Me On Fire’ and ‘A Kiss For The Whole World’ channelling sheer, poppy euphoria while ‘Juggernauts’, ‘Anaesthetist’ and ‘Arguing With Thermometers’ are more vicious than ever. The band hits hardest when they’re a force for communal rage though, with Wargasm joining them onstage to perform a menacing ‘The Void Stares Back’, while Cody Frost jumps into the quickfire round to help out with a glitching ‘Bull’ and a defiant ‘The Last Garrison’.

Armed with an impressive light show and bucketloads of eco-friendly confetti, Shikari’s set constantly finds hope as the band strive for higher heights.

And it’s a good job they demand such positivity because there’s a feeling of tension in the air at Slam Dunk. According to various punters on social media, actually getting onto either site is a gruelling ordeal, and things don’t get much better from there. A lack of toilets, drinking water, food stalls and general accessibility for the sellout crowds all appear as regular complaints. Seventeen years in the game, it’s clear that a lot of regular attendees believe that something has gone quite seriously wrong, and they want answers.

Even the bands struggle. Shikari are delayed getting onto the site at the start of the day, while Zand doesn’t get a soundcheck and is cut off at the Southern leg of the event before they have a chance to perform breakout hit ‘Slut Money’. It’s perhaps why they hit the stage at North with such devilish urgency. Opening with the warped ‘Boys Luke U’, Zand’s fierce electro punk soon finds a home on the festival’s biggest stage, and they seem to relish the space. New single ‘DTF’ is apparently “about wanking” and features a cackling breakdown, the swaggering ‘Freak’ is dedicated to the trans community, while Zand introduces ‘Religion’ by asking the increasingly growing crowd if they like “gay shit?”. By the time a celebratory ‘Slut Money’ finally rings out, ugly pop has never felt so welcoming.

Also, feeling like outsiders are Heriot. The metal group are by far the heaviest act playing at Slam Dunk this weekend, but they still pull an impressive crowd to the dark confines of the Knotfest tent. The breakdowns are as brutal as you’d expect, while growling vocals and crunching riffs spark moshpit after moshpit, but there are also moments of ethereal beauty and gorgeous pop hooks, giving their set a wonderful sense of unpredictability. Static Dress might be poppier by comparison, but their set is just as visceral and delightfully disturbed as they perform their increasingly-anthemic post-hardcore in front of flickering TVs and a crucified figure.

Back on the main stage, Vukovi bring 2022’s ‘NULA’ to life with staggering confidence. A colourful, sci-fi concept record about escapism and the abuse of power, it delivers intense empowerment, and live Janine Shilstone only dials that euphoria up. Demanding circle pits and treating the huge stage like a playground, Vukovi are very much where they belong.

Trash Boat keep the party going with their stadium-sized punk rock that’s driven by ambition but delivered with a smirk before Wargasm put in another commanding performance. The duo are well-versed in big stages now and, following a North American tour with Limp Bizkit, know exactly how to conjure giddy chaos. There’s a debut album on the way, and if it’s half as good as today’s set, they’ll soon be challenging for the top spot at festivals like this.

Holding Absence have been working their way up the Slam Dunk line up for a number of years now and look right at home on the main stage. ‘Like A Shadow’ and ‘Wilt’ from their 2019 self-titled debut album go down like classics, while new tunes False Dawn’ and ‘A Crooked Melody’ feel like old favourites. It’s easy for any band to deal in nostalgia at a festival like this but with just the one track from breakout album ‘The Greatest Mistake Of My Life’ making it into the set, Holding Absence are firmly looking to the future.

There is plenty of space at Slam Dunk for throwing things back, though. After nine years away, Kids in Glass Houses make a triumphant return with a 15th-anniversary celebration of their iconic debut album ‘Smart Casual’, while the hazy evening sunshine is the ideal setting for Yellowcard to bring ‘Ocean Avenue’ to Hatfield. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the seminal pop-punk record, the violin-wielding scene kings elected to play the full album from front to back. With the monumental anthem ‘Way Away’ opening proceedings and massive hits like ‘Only One’ and the title-track, the album has lost none of its potency in the last 20 years. Still fraught with emotion, massive choruses and more violin than you thought you’d ever need, ‘Ocean Avenue’ remains a benchmark for pop-punk, and their performance is no different.

Boston Manor pack out the tent for their set, which focuses on 2022’s brooding ‘Datura’ album and the preceding ‘Desperate Times, Desperate Measures’ EP. Between the live debut of ‘I Don’t Like People (& They Don’t Like Me)’ and a skyscraping ‘Halo’, Boston Manor prove why they’re one of the very best in the scene, meaning the promise of a new album for next year is exciting, but the wait already feels agonising.

The Maine also tease a new album during their headline set on The Key Club stage. Vocalist John O’Callaghan has the crowd in the palm of his hand for the duration of the gig, using that power to organise a coordinated vape to make up for their lack of a smoke machine with mixed results. Still, the bouncy, passionate and energetic set is a whole lot of fun as The Maine rifle through hits old and new.

Finally making it to Slam Dunk after being forced to cancel last year, Spanish Love Songs make up for lost time with a set packed with some sad sing-a-longs. ‘Brave Faces Everyone’ has become something of an emo cult classic since its timely release in 2020, and the chance to revel in the misery of ‘Losers’, ‘Losers 2’ and ‘Kick’ in unison is not something to miss. With their new single ‘Haunted’ standing shoulder to shoulder with hits off their last album, Spanish Love Songs assured the next record will pick up from where they left off.

The real party at Slam Dunk is over at the dual Key Club stages, though. Maggie Lindemann’s aggy 00s alt-rock sounds polished but is delivered with a real grit, while Lolo’s buoyant punk-pop is perfect for an afternoon in the sun. One heckler disagrees, but Lolo soon puts him in his place, winning over the crowded field in the process.

Charlotte Sands’ guitar-driven pop has a lot more bite to it live, while her vocals remain as impressive as ever before what seems like every person at the festival turns up to watch Scene Queen. They seem a little taken aback at the size of the mammoth crowd, but that doesn’t stop them from demanding “twerkle pits”, calling out misogyny and homophobia in the scene and generally having the best time. Her industrial pop is as beautifully jarring and unruly as ever, but Scene Queen is a master of controlling an audience, whatever the size.

Days after their rebirth, Creeper take to Slam Dunk for their first proper gig of the year. The show starts with vocalist Hannah Hermione walking out onstage and holding up the head of Creeper’s frontman, Will Gould. The rest of the band then appear and launch into last year’s punky ‘The Ghost Brigade’ as Will reappears, all the parts back where they should be. The show only gets more theatrical and outrageous from here, as the band confidently swing between country love song ‘Crickets’ and wonderfully over-the-top new single ‘Cry To Heaven’. It’s an audacious comeback from the gothic mob, but with songs as timeless as ‘Misery’ and ‘Hiding With Boys’ in their back pocket, why wouldn’t Creeper be feeling a little cocky.

It’s a shame, really, because, with their new vampire get-up, a line about Creeper sucking would be pretty satisfying.

It’s somehow been eight years since PVRIS’s first time playing Slam Dunk, and a lot has changed in that time. Their music still has touches of the dark and brooding, but for the most part, today is a relentlessly upbeat 45 minutes, with recent singles ‘Animal’, ‘Goddess’ and ‘Monster’ all sounding absolutely gargantuan. Vintage PVRIS tracks like ‘You & I’ and ‘My House’ come with a familiar warmth but still feel as exciting as ever, while the glitching rage of ‘Gimme A Minute’ and ‘Death Of Me’ compliments the dreamy ‘Hallucinations’. PVRIS have always been a band that have thrived despite the contradictions, but there’s a newfound sense of peace to this new era, with all the jagged directions and clashing sonics coming together to create a mesmerising, powerful and potent set. When music is this good, everything else melts away.